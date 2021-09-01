USCIS to Start Enforcing Immigration Policy

WESLACO – A presidential memorandum states if an immigrant receives public benefits, their sponsors have to repay the government for every dollar the immigrant gets.

This is a reminder U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officers must reinforce to new or renewing sponsors.

A woman who spoke with CHANNEL 5 NEWS is co-sponsor for her daughter-in-law, she’s taking the necessary steps to legally become a U.S. citizen.

She signed up over a year ago to be a co-sponsor.

Now, USCIS officers and other agencies are stepping up and reminding sponsors of their policies.

If the immigrant they’re sponsoring uses any government assistance, they will have to repay every dollar.

This enforcement comes after President Donald Trump declared some agencies weren’t enforcing the policy sufficiently.

