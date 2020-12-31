UT Health RGV awaits new shipment of COVID-19 vaccine after distributing 900 doses

The UTRGV School of Medicine and UT Health RGV announced Wednesday that they have distributed all 900 doses of the Moderna vaccine they received from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

UT Health RGV received the Moderna vaccines on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and distributed 400 doses in Mercedes, 250 in Harlingen and 250 in Brownsville, according to a news release by UT Health RGV.

As they await new shipments from the Texas Department of State Health Services, UT Health RGV will announced new vaccine distribution schedules once vaccines have arrived.

Those who are eligible to receive the vaccine can register by completing an online form found on their website.

