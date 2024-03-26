UTRGV accepts invitation to join Southland Conference

Courtesy photo.

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that it has accepted an invitation to join the Southland Conference as a full-time member beginning July 1, 2024, according to a news release.

A press conference will be held in the UTRGV Fieldhouse on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

Under this agreement, UTRGV will compete in the Southland Conference in baseball, football, volleyball, women’s soccer, and men’s and women’s basketball, cross-country, golf, tennis, and indoor and outdoor track & field.

All UTRGV teams currently competing in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) will remain eligible to compete for conference championships and NCAA postseason play.

UTRGV will be one of six Texas-based institutions in the Southland Conference, with the other five in nearby Louisiana, the release stated.

The press conference will be livestreamed in this article and the KRGV Facebook page.