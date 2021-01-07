UTRGV administers second round of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

The UTRGV School of Medicine administered the second round of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

Internal Medicine Residency Program Director of UTRGV School of Medicine Dr. Brandon Cantazaro is ready to head back to the frontline after receiving his second dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

"I'm incredibly excited and honored, I feel incredibly blessed to receive this second vaccine today," Cantazaro said. "I think it's a beacon of hope and maybe hopefully a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel."

