UTRGV Athletics Takes Next Step To Adding FCS Football

EDINBURG - The UTRGV Athletic Department took its first steps towards adding football on Tuesday after making a presentation to the Student Government Association proposing a motion for a student referendum on a student fee increase which would add a variety of programs to the university, but with a varsity football team being the flagship addition.

If passed athletics would also add a new women's swimming and diving program which would use the new PSJA Natatorium as its home training facility.

UTRGV Athletic Director Chasse Conque along with the Department of Strategic Enrollment and Student Affairs made their proposal jointly to show that the fee increase would be for more than just athletic. Also budgeted within the fee increase would be marching band programs in both Brownsville and Edinburg as well as expanded spirit programs.

If the measure is voted on this fall and approved by the student body, it would go to the University of Texas Board of Regents for approval in February. The goal is for the new swimming program to begin in the fall of 2024 and a Football Championship Subdivision football program to begin play in the fall of 2025.