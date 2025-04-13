UTRGV baseball secures SLC series sweep over Stephen F. Austin

The UTRGV baseball team secured a Southland Conference series sweep over the Stephen F. Austin lumberjacks with a 12-2 run-rule win in seven innings.

Senior Hank Warren had a career-high tying three RBI on a 2-for-3 day with a walk. Graduate student and Edinburg Vela alum Isaac Lopez went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, his sixth of the season and 22nd in his career, moving him to No. 3 all-time in UTRGV history.

"Anytime you can sweep, that's a big time weekend," said UTRGV baseball head coach Derek Matlock.

UTRGV's next game will be at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday against #2 Texas in Austin.