x

UTRGV Baseball splits season-opening double header against Rhode Island

3 hours 44 minutes 59 seconds ago Sunday, February 18 2024 Feb 18, 2024 February 18, 2024 11:48 PM February 18, 2024 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV baseball opened their season with a double-header against Univ. of Rhode Island on Sunday.

Vaqueros dropped game one in extra innings (11) losing 4-3.

Then in game two, they lit up the scoreboard winning 13-3. After trailing 1-0, the Vaqueros put up six runs in the 4th inning en route to splitting their double-header.

They come back for what is now a three game series tomorrow at 6:30pm at UTRGV Baseball Stadium.

Click on the video above for all the action from today's double-header.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days