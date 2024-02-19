UTRGV Baseball splits season-opening double header against Rhode Island

EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV baseball opened their season with a double-header against Univ. of Rhode Island on Sunday.

Vaqueros dropped game one in extra innings (11) losing 4-3.

Then in game two, they lit up the scoreboard winning 13-3. After trailing 1-0, the Vaqueros put up six runs in the 4th inning en route to splitting their double-header.

They come back for what is now a three game series tomorrow at 6:30pm at UTRGV Baseball Stadium.

Click on the video above for all the action from today's double-header.