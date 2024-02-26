x

UTRGV Baseball Sweeps Milwaukee, close out the series 15-3 win

4 hours 28 minutes 5 seconds ago Sunday, February 25 2024 Feb 25, 2024 February 25, 2024 10:39 PM February 25, 2024 in Sports
By: Bella Michaels

EDINBURG, TEXAS --

UTRGV Baseball (5-1) completes a series sweep of Milwaukee on Sunday, finishing the series with a 15-3 seventh inning win at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium. Watch video above for the highlights:

