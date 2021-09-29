UTRGV hosts community seminar on mosquito prevention

With rain in the forecast for some parts of the Valley, residents are bracing themselves for an increase in pesky mosquitos.

On Wednesday, the UTRGV Center for Vector-Borne Disease hosted a community seminar on mosquitos to remind residents of their role in preventing the increase in insects.

"Female mosquitos are the ones that lay eggs inside the containers that hold water," Associate Professor for the UTRGV Department of Pediatrics Beatriz Tapia said. "These eggs can hatch within a few days."

Tapia says a mosquito can go from egg to adult in eight to 10 days and urges residents to drain any standing water accumulated on their property.