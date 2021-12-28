x

UTRGV men's basketball games rescheduled due to COVID-19

By: KRGV Staff

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's men's basketball games have been rescheduled due to COVID-19 protocols. 

The game between the UTRGV Vaqueros and Stephen F. Austin State University initially set for Thursday, will be played on Jan. 11. 

The game between the Vaqueros and Sam Houston State University was moved to Jan. 3. 

