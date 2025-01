UTRGV's Cliff Davis named Southland Conference Player of the Week

The Southland Conference awarded Vaqueros guard Cliff Davis with Player of the Week honors.

This comes after a performance back on December 21st in which Davis dropped 42 points and a program record 14 three pointers in a victory over the College of Biblical Studies.

Overall on the week, Davis averaged 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in two Vaqueros wins.