UTRGV Unveils Program's First-Ever Football Helmet
Rio Grande Valley, Texas -- The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley revealed the athletic program's first-ever football helmet today.
This gives us a first look at what the players will be wearing once they take the field in 2025. Watch above to see what it looks like:
More News
News Video
-
Reynosa mayor reacts to arrest of city councilwoman on drug charges
-
Paramedics expecting spike in heat related emergency calls
-
OSHA reminding employers of dangers of working outdoors during extreme heat
-
Gladys Porter Zoo helping animals battle the heat
-
Loaves and Fishes in Harlingen staying open as cooling center