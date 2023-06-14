x

UTRGV Unveils Program's First-Ever Football Helmet

2 hours 22 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, June 14 2023 Jun 14, 2023 June 14, 2023 8:54 PM June 14, 2023 in Sports
By: Bella Michaels

Rio Grande Valley, Texas -- The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley revealed the athletic program's first-ever football helmet today.

This gives us a first look at what the players will be wearing once they take the field in 2025. Watch above to see what it looks like:

