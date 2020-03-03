UTSA looks to sweep ODU

UTSA (13-16, 7-9) vs. Old Dominion (12-17, 8-8)

Chartway Arena, Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA goes for the season sweep over Old Dominion after winning the previous matchup in Norfolk. The teams last played each other on Feb. 6, when the Roadrunners shot 42.3 percent from the field while limiting Old Dominion's shooters to just 38.8 percent on the way to the four-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Old Dominion's Malik Curry has averaged 13.4 points while Xavier Green has put up 12.6 points and 4.4 rebounds. For the Roadrunners, Jhivvan Jackson has averaged 27.3 points and 5.8 rebounds while Keaton Wallace has put up 18.7 points and 4.8 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Curry has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Old Dominion field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 32 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: UTSA is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least five opposing shots. The Roadrunners are 8-16 this season when they block fewer than five shots.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Monarchs have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Roadrunners. Old Dominion has 30 assists on 67 field goals (44.8 percent) across its past three matchups while UTSA has assists on 27 of 75 field goals (36 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat UTSA offense has averaged 74.3 possessions per game, the 19th-most in Division I. Old Dominion has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 67.4 possessions per game (ranked 260th, nationally).

