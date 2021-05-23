Vaccination rates drop nationwide, states push forward with vaccine efforts

As vaccination rates drop nationwide, states across the U.S. continue to push efforts to get the public vaccinated.

New cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. have dropped to the lowest level in almost a year.

In Texas, about 40% of the population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In the Rio Grande Valley, more than 570,000 residents are vaccinated against the virus; over 40% in all four counties.

But between March and April, vaccination rates peaked, meaning fewer people are going out to get a shot.

Like the Valley, several states across the U.S. are coming up short of President Joe Biden's goal to get 70% of adults at least one shot of the vaccine by July 4.