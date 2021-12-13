Valley Athletes Taking Home Hardware From State
AUSTIN - Multiple athletes from the valley made the trip to Austin for a chance at a state title.
CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva is up in Austin with all the updates.
More News
News Video
-
Police: Homicide investigation underway in Weslaco
-
Father charged with murder after infant son dies in Harlingen crash
-
Volunteers come together to help migrating pelicans
-
Man charged in attack on Brownsville police officer
-
Victim's boyfriend identified as suspect in murder investigation at Edinburg mobile home...