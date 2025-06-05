Valley Border Patrol unit to assist in manhunt for escaped convicted murderer in Arkansas
A Border Patrol Tactical Unit from the Rio Grande Valley will deploy to Arkansas to assist in the ongoing manhunt for escaped inmate Grant Hardin, according to a news release.
The news release said the unit is composed of "highly trained tactical agents" and will provide advanced search capabilities and operational support. Personnel are equipped with specialized tools and "possess extensive experience in high-risk operations and complex terrain navigation."
Hardin, 56, escaped from North Central Unit state prison in Calico Rock, Arkansas and remains at-large, according to the news release.
According to The Associated Press, Hardin is a convicted murderer and rapist and is known as the "Devil in the Ozarks." He escaped prison by wearing an outfit designed to look like a law enforcement uniform.
More News
News Video
-
Pet of the Week: Rex, the Blue Heeler
-
Valley Border Patrol unit to assist in manhunt for escaped convicted murderer...
-
Mother pleads guilty in connection with 13-year-old son's death in Willacy County
-
Valley officials have mixed reactions to potential law requiring Texas sheriffs to...
-
Edcouch-Elsa ISD valedictorian graduation speech cut off while speaking on immigration
Sports Video
-
PSJA Southwest's Yazmin Guerra signs with UTSA track & cross country
-
Edinburg CISD honors coaching legend Robert Alaniz with naming of athletic department...
-
Hidalgo soccer players sign to Richard J. Daley College
-
Julian Champagnie hosting basketball skills clinic at Los Fresnos United School on...
-
Vipers announce priority home dates for 2025-26 season