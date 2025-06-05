Valley Border Patrol unit to assist in manhunt for escaped convicted murderer in Arkansas

A Border Patrol Tactical Unit from the Rio Grande Valley will deploy to Arkansas to assist in the ongoing manhunt for escaped inmate Grant Hardin, according to a news release.

The news release said the unit is composed of "highly trained tactical agents" and will provide advanced search capabilities and operational support. Personnel are equipped with specialized tools and "possess extensive experience in high-risk operations and complex terrain navigation."

Hardin, 56, escaped from North Central Unit state prison in Calico Rock, Arkansas and remains at-large, according to the news release.

According to The Associated Press, Hardin is a convicted murderer and rapist and is known as the "Devil in the Ozarks." He escaped prison by wearing an outfit designed to look like a law enforcement uniform.