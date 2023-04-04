Valley businesses prepare for large crowds during Holy Week

Local merchants are hoping to cash in on the large crowds that are expected to gather during Holy Week.

Businesses in Brownsville along Elizabeth Street say this week will be hectic, but they are ready. There has been more traffic in the downtown area as Holy Week gets underway.

"Because...the children are on vacation. Well, we took the opportunity to come," Matamoros resident Melany Morales said.

Morales spent the day shopping with her children, and she's not the only one. Shoppers from Mexico are expected to hit the streets in the Valley.

Holy Week is expected to bring in a 30% jump in sales.

Terras Urban Mexican Kitchen Co-Owner Christian Nevarez they usually serve 150 people. He expects that number to double thanks to the Holy Week crowd.

The biggest crowds are expected Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8.

Watch the video above for the full story.