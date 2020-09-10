Valley congressman announces mobile coronavirus testing sites in 15th District of Texas

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez announced Thursday the locations of mobile COVID-19 testing sites in Hidalgo, Brooks and Duval Counties in the 15th District of Texas. Sites will conduct swab testing.

For more information visit this website to locate a site and make an appointment if necessary.

Location of mobile testing sites:

Saturday, September 12, 2020

Hidalgo County

Payne Arena

2600 North 10th St., Hidalgo, TX

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.







Milo Ponce Park

3516 E Farm To Market 2812, Edinburg, TX

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.







Iglesia Alianza Cristiana

420 East Egly Ave., Pharr, TX

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.







City of Weslaco Service Center

1200 East 6th St., Weslaco, TX

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.







Duval County

Benavides Community Center

131 Main St., Benavides, TX

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.







Brooks County

County Annex Building

408 West Travis St., Falfurrias, TX

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.











