Valley congressman announces mobile coronavirus testing sites in 15th District of Texas
Congressman Vicente Gonzalez announced Thursday the locations of mobile COVID-19 testing sites in Hidalgo, Brooks and Duval Counties in the 15th District of Texas. Sites will conduct swab testing.
For more information visit this website to locate a site and make an appointment if necessary.
Location of mobile testing sites:
Saturday, September 12, 2020
Hidalgo County
Payne Arena
2600 North 10th St., Hidalgo, TX
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Milo Ponce Park
3516 E Farm To Market 2812, Edinburg, TX
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Iglesia Alianza Cristiana
420 East Egly Ave., Pharr, TX
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
City of Weslaco Service Center
1200 East 6th St., Weslaco, TX
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Duval County
Benavides Community Center
131 Main St., Benavides, TX
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Brooks County
County Annex Building
408 West Travis St., Falfurrias, TX
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
