Valley continues pushing for children in the 5-11 age group to get vaccinated

The push to vaccinate kids five to 11 ahead of the holidays continues across the Rio Grande Valley.

On Thursday, two vaccine clinics took place in Harlingen. The youngest person to get the shot during one of the clinics was a 5-year-old girl.

RELATED: Harlingen to hold several COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

Her mother, Pamela Montenegro, said the clinic happened to fall on the pre-k student's birthday, allowing her to qualify for the kid-sized dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

"I'm a frontline worker," Montenegro said. "It was just important for us to make sure she stays safe and healthy and helps end this pandemic."

As part of the city's vaccine incentive program, everyone vaccinated received a $50 gift card.

According to White House data, 2.6 million kids have received their shot against the virus so far.