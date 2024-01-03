Valley drivers should see gas prices decrease in the next few days

AAA says the average gas price in the Rio Grande Valley is about $2.69. A tank of regular unleaded gas is still up 10 cents up from last week.

According to AAA, those prices are going down and there are ways to save the next time you fill up.

AAA Spokesperson Daniel Armbruster says prices can change this time of year. With the end of the holidays, fewer people are on the road, so that means less demand for gas.

Driver can see prices go down in the next few days and those looking to save cash at the pump, experts have some tips.

"So, the speed you drive at and the way you accelerate, both can have an impact on your fuel efficiency. And when it comes to conserving fuel, you're going to want to make sure that you're driving the speed limit," Armbruster said.

Drivers can lose anywhere from 10 to 40 percent of fuel efficiency if they're stepping on the gas pedal while on the road.

Another thing to keep in mind is taking care of your tires. Having the proper tire pressure can improve gas mileage.

Getting rid of junk inside your vehicle can also help. Any extra weight will make the engine work harder.

