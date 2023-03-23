Valley first responders participate in emergency training conference

Several Valley first responders participated in the second-largest training conference in the state.

On Wednesday, day one of the South Texas All Hazards Conference featured first responders from across the Valley and the state learning new training that can be used in emergency situations.

The conference is set to end on Thursday, March 23.

New this year were trainings dedicated to helping people with disabilities.

“There’s a lot of different barriers that have happened, but I’m very happy that we are starting to move forward and including them in the planning process,” Valley Association for Independent Living Program Director Lidia Fonseca said. “[There’s] different things to consider, we're putting that all together and just revamping the training to be more inclusive."

Watch the video above for the full story.