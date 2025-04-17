Valley instructor diagnosed with autism at 48 years old

As a child, Dr. Matthew Atterberry faced and overcame challenges that helped shape the person he is today.

At just 3-years old, doctors diagnosed him with an intellectual disability. A label his parents struggled to accept, but his mother was determined to help him.

"She decided to read me bible stories as a kid," said Dr. Atterberry. "I was able to pick up the nuisances and the minute details of the bible story."

In fact, books and school became his safe haven.

"I decided to use education as my coping mechanism. I was introverted—during recess I would go to the library and study," said Dr. Atterberry.

He focused on getting good grades, and graduated third in his high school class. Eventually he went off to college in South Carolina, where he was raised.

"In my undergrad years, I tended to be more social to make up for the non-sociable in middle and high school—everyone knew me on campus," said Dr. Atterberry.

He went on to earn his master’s in rehab counseling, but the path to a doctorate wasn’t easy. One opportunity fell through, and when he was accepted to a program in Texas, His father’s health was declining.

"What I remember most... my father, he wasn't well, he indirectly directly not verbally said "it's time we let Matthew go, let him spread his wings," said Dr. Atterberry.

Dr. Atterberry moved to South Texas in 2011, and eventually earned his doctoral degree from UTRGV.

"Amazingly, I defended my dissertation on February 7, 2020, and that was the proudest day in my life," said Dr. Atterberry. "I called my mom and told her, "your son did something no one thought could be done."

Even after reaching that milestone, there was still a missing piece. In 2022, Dr. Atterberry received the diagnosis that helped him understand his journey.

"I was 48-years-old at the time of my diagnosis with autism," said Dr. Atterberry. "I decided to utilize that diagnosis as a source of empowerment, not as a limitation."

Dr. Atterberry now works at the Valley Association for Independent Living, also known as VAIL, where he serves as an employment readiness instructor. VAIL is a center that helps people with disabilities obtain different skills and promotes independent living.

"I come in with the work readiness classes to teach them about punctuality, how to get along with coworkers, and time management," said Dr. Atterberry.

For Dr. Atterberry, education didn’t just open doors, it gave him hope. Now he’s on a mission to inspire others to reach their full potential. He's even led a TEDx talk.

"Give them that hope, let them know that they can achieve higher education despite the odds or obstacles they may encounter," said Dr. Atterberry.

To learn more about VAIL, you can visit their Facebook.