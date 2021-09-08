Valley lawmakers discuss redistricting

State lawmakers will soon head back to Austin for the third legislative session.

A major item on the agenda will be redistricting after the 2020 census showed the population of Texas increased by some 16% since 2010.

Rep. Armando Martinez said despite the growth, the Rio Grande Valley will not see more congressional seats.

“There's two that's going to be created and that's going to be in the metroplex in Dallas and Houston,” Martinez said, adding that data he’s been given shows that the valley has been undercounted.

“We feel that we were undercounted,” Martinez said. “So we feel that our population is going to be under a million when we know clearly that it is over a million.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Alex Dominguez said Cameron County has been left behind again.

“Hidalgo County grew about seven or eight percent more than Cameron, which I find probably not consistent with anecdotal efforts here in Cameron County.”

Both men say this will pose a problem for anyone planning to run for office during next March’s primary as they likely won't even know exactly what their district will be.

“We may not have final maps until January or February,” Dominguez said.

Two Democratic senators filed a federal lawsuit saying the maps can't be redrawn during a special session.