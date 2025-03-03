Valley mothers react after witnessing chaos at cheerleading competition in Dallas

Two mothers from Mission are reacting after coming back from the National Cheerleaders Association All-Star National Championship in Dallas.

The women, Jessica Hernandez and Brianda Berlanga, said they went to the competition to support their daughters’ cheer squad, CheerStrike AllStars, as they competed.

Instead, panic struck as a fight broke out among parents during the competition on Saturday, according to CNN.

The fight led to reports of a shooting at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center that caused a stampede of people fleeing the center.

“We turned back and saw everybody running, people tripping and throwing chairs. We just hid,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez and Berlanga said they also thought there was an active shooter at the scene.

“As we're running we see moms crying for their children, we see shoes on the floor, on the sidewalks, on the streets, it was just a movie scene,” Berlanga said. “All we could do is grab our girls and move out of the way. We went into this corner, everybody's in panic mode, yelling, crying hysterically.”

Dallas police said there was no shooter at the scene, but the moms said their daughters now have to live with the traumatic experience.

CheerStrike AllStars announced on Sunday that they would no longer participate in the competition to prioritize the safety of its members.

The cheer team also said they have a trauma responses counselor available by calling 619-944-7984.