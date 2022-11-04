Valley non-profit makes final push to get people to participate in early voting

Early voting records released Thursday indicate the amount of voters for the 2022 midterm elections are lower than early voting numbers for the 2018 elections.

In response to the early voting turnout, the non-profit organization La Union del Pueblo Entero marched from their offices in Alton to an early voting location.

The group marched to encourage everyone, no matter their political party, to make their voice heard at the polls.

“As Mexican Americans, we are the majority not just here, but we might as well be the majority in the state of Texas,” LUPE community Organizer Elizabeth Rodriguez said. “We are registered to vote in vast amounts but historically, we don't exercise our right to vote."

In 2018, more than 100,000 people in Hidalgo County voted early. As of Thursday, that number was at a little over 88,000 for the November 2022 election season.

Among those who cast their ballots was 20-year-old Dagoberto Quiroga, a Palmview resident who said this was the first time he’s ever voted.

“I feel like I did my duty as a citizen of the United States," Quiroga said. “My parents have always been vocal about how I shouldn't let myself get stepped on. I feel like electing a representative that represents me is an important part of that so that my voice, at least to a certain extent, can be heard."

Voters have expressed to Channel 5 News that they feel like one vote won’t make a different, but Quiroga disagrees with that.

“It matters every, single point counts, there's been elections that have been won and lost by one or two points,” Quiroga said. “So if you can vote go for it, yeah do it, there's no reason not to, it's free."

Early voting polls close Friday at 7 p.m.

Your next chance to vote in person will be on Election Day Tuesday, November 8.

Those with mail-in ballots must drop them off in person at your local post office by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

More Election Day resources can be found online.