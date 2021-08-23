Valley nonprofit provides free medical services for uninsured residents

A local nonprofit is providing essential medical services to thousands of uninsured Valley residents at no cost.

For 25 years, Hope Family Health Center in McAllen has provided uninsured people over 18 with free medical care, ranging from check-ups, counseling, nutritional guidance, and case management, among others.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 370,000 people in the Rio Grande Valley are uninsured.

Hope offers medical services to more than 8,000 Valley residents every year through grant funding from the Mission Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), the McAllen CDBG, and the Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas.

For more information, call the Hope Family Health Center at 956-994-3319.