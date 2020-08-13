Mission family receives donations after home was destroyed by Hurricane Hanna

Dozens of people gave a helping hand to a Mission family in need.

About a week ago the Rodriguez-Cruz family was sleeping in their car due to Hurricane Hanna damaging their home.

Many nearby residents in the Rio Grande Valley reached out and donated basic necessities to the family on Wednesday. Some even donated a mobile home.

Blanca Gómez and friends made the mobile home possible through a GoFundMe page.

"The day we brought it and they saw it, it just brought us all to tears — I know there's a lot of people that need help but seeing them that they are old and that they don’t have family— It’s so joyful to us, it’s something that we can't describe like the way we felt.” Gómez said.

