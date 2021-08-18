Valley student joins federal lawsuit against Gov. Greg Abbott

An 11-year-old boy from Hidalgo County is one of 14 Texas children suing Gov. Greg Abbott over his ban on mask mandates.

The student is part of the first federal lawsuit filed on this matter.

The suit says the Governor's executive order puts students with disabilities at significant risk and violates the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday by a group called Disability Rights Texas.

They are seeking a temporary restraining order so local school districts can set their own rules.

Meanwhile, state Attorney General Ken Paxton said he's keeping a list of school districts and county officials with mask mandates.

Valley schools on the list include: Brownsville ISD, Donna ISD, Edinburg CISD, IDEA Public Schools and Vanguard Academy.

Some of these districts received a letter from his office for not being in in compliance with the governor’s executive order.