Valley trainer aiming to run in Boston Marathon

A McAllen man is running into 2026 with goals to qualify for the Boston Marathon.

Running enthusiast, son and fitness trainer, all words you could use to describe Reyes Espino.

This year, he wants to add another title to the list, runner in the Boston Marathon.

"The Boston Marathon itself is something a lot of people want to do once in their lifetime, so I am excited for it," Espino said.

This is his dream now, but five years ago the 30-year-old had a different dream. Espino played as a semi-professional soccer player in Denmark and later for RGV Toros FC.

In 2022, that changed when a back injury forced him to quit the sport he loved, which led to depression.

"Every time I would look at myself in the mirror, I said I could live a better life, and I would live a better life. There's always that constant of wanting and wanting, but through that constant was always up and down type of thing," Espino said.

Instead of hoping for a better life, he started working toward one.

He became a trainer at Mactown Fitness, and he says daily exercise helped him beat depression and gain motivation.

"I used to think I was not able to get out of hard moments in my life, and now it makes me think I can do more," Espino said.

What Espino learned from his journey is not give up, and he encourages everyone to fight for their goals.

"There is only one life, and don't think that you have a lot of opportunity. If you have that opportunity, go for it," Espino said.

Espino knows only a select number of people qualify for the Boston Marathon, but even if he doesn't make it, he'll keep running forward.

