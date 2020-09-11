Vanguard Academy remembers victims of 9/11 attack
Vanguard Academy held a ceremony honoring those who lost their lives during the Sept. 11 attacks.
Narciso Garcia, the superintendent at Vanguard Academy said he wanted to honor the people who fought for our country and those who are fighting right now due to the pandemic.
“We’re commemoration 9/11, but at the same time there’s an unseen enemy which is COVID-19 and we wanted to recognize our first responders that are currently helping us through the pandemic,” Garcia said.
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Health Care workers climbing stairs to honor 9/11 victims and firefighters
-
Vanguard Academy remembers victims of 9/11 attack
-
New ruling means mail-in ballot won't be thrown out if signature is...
-
RGV livestock show kicks off virtually on Friday
-
Old air conditioning systems in schools could be a COVID-19 spreader