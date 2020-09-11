Vanguard Academy remembers victims of 9/11 attack

Vanguard Academy held a ceremony honoring those who lost their lives during the Sept. 11 attacks.

Narciso Garcia, the superintendent at Vanguard Academy said he wanted to honor the people who fought for our country and those who are fighting right now due to the pandemic.

“We’re commemoration 9/11, but at the same time there’s an unseen enemy which is COVID-19 and we wanted to recognize our first responders that are currently helping us through the pandemic,” Garcia said.

