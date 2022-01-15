x

Vaquero drafted to MLS

7 hours 7 minutes 27 seconds ago Saturday, January 15 2022 Jan 15, 2022 January 15, 2022 2:37 PM January 15, 2022 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV Forward Reshuan Walkes became the second player in Vaquero history to be selected in the Major League Soccer Superdraft.

Click on the video above to find out the team that selected Walkes, and his special connection to that club.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days