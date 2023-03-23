Varias agencias policiales registran una casa en McAllen
Múltiples agencias del orden público están hicieron un cateo en un hogar cerca de la milla seis y la Bentsen Road en Mcallen.
Varias agencias, incluyendo investigadores forenses de bomberos del estado. Equipos de investigación del sheriff del condado Starr, los marsharlls del condado Cameron, así como la policía de Mcallen también estuvieron en la escena.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
