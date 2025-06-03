Vipers announce priority home dates for 2025-26 season

The RGV Vipers announced November 15th, January 3rd, February 4th, February 7th, March 14th and March 24th as definitive dates for homes games during the season.

Five of those six game days fall on a Saturday. Times and opponents are still to be announced. The full schedule will be released at a later date.

Single game tickets aren't yet available for next season, but season tickets are on sale now on the Vipers website.