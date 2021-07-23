x

Vipers Open Training Camp In Edinburg

1 year 8 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, October 29 2019 Oct 29, 2019 October 29, 2019 9:43 PM October 29, 2019 in Sports

EDINBURG - The Valley's pro basketball team is back in business with training camp now underway. The Vipers, who have a new head coach, are coming off their NBA G-League record, third championship.

CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross has an update.

