WAC Cancels Remainder Of Spring Sports

4 hours 19 minutes 42 seconds ago Wednesday, March 18 2020 Mar 18, 2020 March 18, 2020 6:18 PM March 18, 2020 in Sports

EDINBURG - The Western Athletic Conference announced Wednesday they're canceling the remainder of spring competition.

At UTRGV, that means baseball, golf, tennis, and outdoor track and field are done for the school year.

Will the NCAA give seniors an extra year of eligibility? 

CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross met with UTRGV athletic director Chasse Conque to discuss the possibility.

