WAC Cancels Remainder Of Spring Sports

EDINBURG - The Western Athletic Conference announced Wednesday they're canceling the remainder of spring competition.

At UTRGV, that means baseball, golf, tennis, and outdoor track and field are done for the school year.

Will the NCAA give seniors an extra year of eligibility?

CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross met with UTRGV athletic director Chasse Conque to discuss the possibility.