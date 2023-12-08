WATCH: Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers compete in state semifinal game
The Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers will face off against the Smithson Valley Rangers in the 5A Division I semifinal championship game on Friday.
If the Charges win, they'll advance to the state championship game next week.
The team is going up against the Smithson Valley Rangers from the San Antonio area.
Kickoff is set for Friday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. at Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus Christi. The game is being livestreamed in this article.
