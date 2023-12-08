x

WATCH: Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers compete in state semifinal game

2 hours 44 minutes 43 seconds ago Friday, December 08 2023 Dec 8, 2023 December 08, 2023 5:30 PM December 08, 2023 in Sports

The Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers will face off against the Smithson Valley Rangers in the 5A Division I semifinal championship game on Friday.

If the Charges win, they'll advance to the state championship game next week.

The team is going up against the Smithson Valley Rangers from the San Antonio area.

Kickoff is set for Friday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. at Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus Christi. The game is being livestreamed in this article. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days