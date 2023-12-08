WATCH: Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers compete in state semifinal game

The Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers will face off against the Smithson Valley Rangers in the 5A Division I semifinal championship game on Friday.

If the Charges win, they'll advance to the state championship game next week.

Kickoff is set for Friday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. at Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus Christi. The game is being livestreamed in this article.