WATCH: High school football regional semi-finals preview

4 hours 3 minutes 38 seconds ago Friday, November 24 2023 Nov 24, 2023 November 24, 2023 1:31 PM November 24, 2023 in Sports
Photo credit: MGN Online/Ed Clemente

The regular football season may be over, but two Valley teams will be facing off in the regional semi-finals.

PSJA North and Brownsville Veterans will face off in the third round of playoffs on Friday, Nov. 24 in Pharr.

The game is set for Friday at 4 p.m.

Channel 5 Sports’ Brandon Benitez will provide a preview of the game in that will be livestreamed in this article and on the KRGV Sports Facebook page at 3 p.m. on Friday. 

