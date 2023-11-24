WATCH: High school football regional semi-finals preview
The regular football season may be over, but two Valley teams will be facing off in the regional semi-finals.
PSJA North and Brownsville Veterans will face off in the third round of playoffs on Friday, Nov. 24 in Pharr.
The game is set for Friday at 4 p.m.
Channel 5 Sports’ Brandon Benitez will provide a preview of the game in that will be livestreamed in this article and on the KRGV Sports Facebook page at 3 p.m. on Friday.
