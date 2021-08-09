x

WATCH LIVE: Cameron County judge to give COVID-19 update

2 hours 53 minutes 37 seconds ago Monday, August 09 2021 Aug 9, 2021 August 09, 2021 9:57 AM August 09, 2021 in News
By: KRGV Digital
KRGV File Photo

Cameron County Judge will hold a press conference Monday morning to give an update on COVID-19. 

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page

