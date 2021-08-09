WATCH LIVE: Cameron County judge to give COVID-19 update
Cameron County Judge will hold a press conference Monday morning to give an update on COVID-19.
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.
More News
News Video
-
Man charged with capital murder in connection with deadly South Padre Island...
-
Back to school: IDEA, Rio Grande City ISD preparing for classes
-
'It's really bad': Doctors see spike in respiratory virus, RSV, cases in...
-
Photographer's Perspective: Preparing for the newscast
-
Starr County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help to identify burglary suspects