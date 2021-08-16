WATCH LIVE: Cameron County to hold press conference regarding student vaccination incentive program
Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino will hold a press conference Monday morning regarding the county's student vaccination incentive program.
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.
More News
News Video
-
Cameron County expected to issue new emergency order for school districts
-
Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: Aug. 16, 2021
-
'Very flexible schedule': South Texas ISD offering virtual academy for students
-
Photographer's Perspective: Using natural sound to tell a story
-
Los Fresnos wildlife park offers new learning experience with animals