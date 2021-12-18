WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott announces start of construction of Texas border wall in Starr County

KRGV photo

Gov. Greg Abbott will be in Rio Grande City Saturday for a press conference to debut construction of the Texas border wall in Rio Grande City.

The press conference is set for 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18 and will be livestreamed in this article and on our Facebook page.

RELATED:

State agency planning for border wall in Starr County



WATCH LIVE: DPS holds Operation Lone Star briefing

Gov. Abbott: Texas won't enforce Department of Defense's vaccine mandate on Texas National Guard