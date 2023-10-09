Water restrictions affecting Valley farmers, including the Donna Corn Maze

The recent cold front brought some showers to the Valley, it wasn't enough to loosen the strain on local farmers.

Fall festivities are in full swing and the year has been tough for the Donna Corn Maze.

"It's been very devastating to people like me, small operators, not knowing if we have any water," Donna Corn Maze owner John Billman said.

The continued water restrictions on farmers makes it tough for Billman to grow his 10 acre maze in Donna.

"We don't have any water to be had as landowners, unless you have the financial means to go buy it elsewhere. But you're talking about some major money here, major investment just for water. Water should be the least amount of expense in growing a crop," Billman said.

Billman says, although the irrigation district put water restrictions on landowners last year, he still managed to open up his maze to the public.

Billman had to replant his corn and right now it's starting to grow. He says he does have some rations of water from the irrigation district.

"But it was way too late. I mean, my crop should've already been five feet tall and it's not. As you can see, it kind of looks more like a weed maze in a sense. Not proud of it all, but it's still functional as a maze. All the stations are still out there," Billman said.

Despite difficulties growing the maze, there are still a lot of activities visitors can participate in.

From hay rides to painting pumpkins to a haunted attraction called Monte De Los Muertos, a local business is spreading the fall spirit.

For more information on the maze's operating hours, click here.

Watch the video above for the full story.