Water safety concerns raised following diesel spillage from fatal Starr County crash

Crews in Starr County were at the scene of a fatal crash site after a semi-truck spilled nearly 4,000 gallons of diesel.

The crews were removing the dirt contaminated from Wednesday’s crash that happened at midnight on FM 1017 and FM 755 in La Gloria.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred when a Donna man disregarded a stop sign and struck a fence and a tree. The driver died at the scene.

The diesel spillage caused the county to issue an order to not drink the water from the area.

Starr County Judge Eloy Vera said well water from the crash area will be tested to make sure it’s safe to drink.

“They need to check how much penetration the diesel got into the soil, and then they'll remove all the soil that got diesel in it,” Vera explained.

The water concerns are affecting four to six homes in the area. The county is providing bottled water to those affected.

The big rig company involved in the crash will foot the cleanup bill.