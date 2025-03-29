Waterline break in Mission caused by flooding
The city of Mission Assistant City Manager JP Terrazas said there is a major water break on Shary Road south of Colorado Street.
Terrazas said a 16-inch waterline broke, and city crews are working to repair it. They should be completed by 3 p.m.
He said the break was caused by flooding from recent rainfall and Cimmarron and Plantation areas will be affected by the water break.
More News
News Video
-
Mercedes residents asked to avoided flooded areas due to potential dangers
-
Prescription Health: Hair loss after weight loss
-
Alamo first responders assess storm damage throughout the city
-
Mid-Valley receives 20 inches of rain from Thursday night storm
-
Saturday, March 29, 2025: Breezy and warmer, temps in the 80s
Sports Video
-
RGV Vipers clinch playoff berth behind monster night from N?Faly Dante
-
RGV playoff soccer regional semifinal results and highlights
-
Three Los Fresnos athletes sign letter of intent
-
Girls high school soccer area round playoff highlights & scores
-
Boys high school soccer area round playoff highlights & scores