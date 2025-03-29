Waterline break in Mission caused by flooding

Photo: mgnonline.com

The city of Mission Assistant City Manager JP Terrazas said there is a major water break on Shary Road south of Colorado Street.

Terrazas said a 16-inch waterline broke, and city crews are working to repair it. They should be completed by 3 p.m.

He said the break was caused by flooding from recent rainfall and Cimmarron and Plantation areas will be affected by the water break.