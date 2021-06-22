Weather Officials Reminding Residents to be Prepared Amid Activity in the Tropics

BROWNSVILLE- As the tropics become more active, officials with the National Weather Service are reminding residents to stay prepared.

Tropical Storm Fernand hit just south of the Valley earlier this week.

With September having the potential to be an active month, now is the time to stock up on supplies.

"Be on high alert, have everything in place and ready to roll," said Barry Goldsmith, Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the NWS.

First Warn 5 Meteorologist Cecilia Gutierrez spoke with Goldsmith about items that should be in storm kits.

