Wednesday, July 17, 2024: Partly cloudy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Computer program to help dentists track changes to teeth over...
-
'It's just devastating news,' victim's family reacts to stay of execution for...
-
Texas Attorney General accuses Catholic Charities RGV in Edinburg of human smuggling
-
Prescription Health: Silencing the sounds, breakthrough for Tinnitus treatment
-
U.S. citizens targeted in Reynosa in ransom, extortion attacks