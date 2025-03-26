Wednesday, March 26, 2025: Scattered nightly storms, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
Sports Video
-
Girls high school soccer area round playoff highlights & scores
-
Boys high school soccer area round playoff highlights & scores
-
PSJA's Jayden James signs with Texas A&M Kingsville
-
Progreso soccer magical season continues with playoff victory to advance to third...
-
Harlingen's Alana Rouquette signs with Stephen F. Austin Track & Field