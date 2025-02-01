Weslaco & Harlingen shine in key games with district title at stake
BOYS:
IDEA Sports Park 44, Rio Hondo 60
Edinburg 54, Weslaco 55
Los Fresnos 72, Harlingen 77
Nixon 75, Rio Grande City 39
Economedes 37, La Joya 58
GIRLS:
Los Fresnos 32, Harlingen 58
Rio Hondo 85, IDEA Sports Park 24
Edinburg 21, Weslaco 56
Santa Rosa 47, Raymondville 52
Premont 25, La Villa 42
