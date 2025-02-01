x

Weslaco & Harlingen shine in key games with district title at stake

2 hours 55 minutes 45 seconds ago Friday, January 31 2025 Jan 31, 2025 January 31, 2025 10:44 PM January 31, 2025 in Sports

BOYS:

IDEA Sports Park 44, Rio Hondo 60

Edinburg 54, Weslaco 55

Los Fresnos 72, Harlingen 77

Nixon 75, Rio Grande City 39

Economedes 37, La Joya 58

GIRLS:

Los Fresnos 32, Harlingen 58

Rio Hondo 85, IDEA Sports Park 24

Edinburg 21, Weslaco 56

Santa Rosa 47, Raymondville 52

Premont 25, La Villa 42

