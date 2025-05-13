Weslaco family loses home, puppy in devastating fire

A Weslaco family's home caught fire on Monday.

First responders were seen working to put out the flames, and the family who lives there lost all of their belongings and one of their pets.

"It takes you down pretty bad, it does, knowing that you have to start all over," Maria Martinez said.

Martinez lived in the home, near Mile 6 1/2 and Mile 10 North, with her husband, mother, sister and three dogs. She says one of the dogs did not make it out.

"I really wanted to take her out, but they didn't let me go in," Martinez said.

Martinez says while she is mourning the loss of her other puppy, she is grateful her two other dogs were able to survive. One of the dogs, Chato, only got minor bumps and bruises, but he is still shaken up.

Martinez says the family also lost all of their clothes and belongings.

"Everything, car, house, I don't got nowhere to go," Martinez said.

Her next door neighbor, Armando Rodriguez's, truck was also destroyed by the fire.

"It feels kinda sad, because you work for something, you know, and you don't have it anymore. It hurts a little bit," Rodriguez said.

Martinez wants families to cherish the memories they make in their homes, because one day they can disappear in a cloud of smoke.

