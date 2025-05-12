Weslaco home declared a total loss following fire
No injuries were reported, but a home was declared a total loss following a Monday house fire in Weslaco.
Three vehicles were also damaged in the fire on the 2900 block of N. 6 1.2 W., and one pet is unaccounted for, according to city of Weslaco spokeswoman Jasmine Jones.
Crews with the Weslaco Fire Department were dispatched to the fire shortly after 1 p.m., and the Elsa Volunteer Fire Department provided assistance.
A nearby home sustained minor damage in the fire, Jones said.
The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire, Jones added.
