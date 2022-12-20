Weslaco fire captain shows how to perform Heimlich maneuver

It is knowing what to do and how to do it, and it is the key to potentially saving a life.

Channel 5 news spoke with the Weslaco Fire Captain about how to perform the Heimlich maneuver.

"We're going to find where the ribs come together and the belly button, we're going to put our thumb and our fist in between, and we're going to do an upward thrust, in and up as many times as we need to get that object out," Weslaco Fire Captain Richard D. Stubbs said.

Stubbs says it is important that whoever was relieved from choking by the Heimlich maneuver to seek medical attention, even if they are not choking anymore, to check out their organs and make sure nothing was damaged.

There are free first-aid courses at the Weslaco Fire Department for those interested in learning more.